2020 a “Transformative” year for Cleveland Cliffs

21 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Cleveland – Twenty–twenty was a transformative year for Cleveland Cliffs.

In a conference call today, the company reported revenues of $5.4 billion last year compared to $2 billion in 2019.

Fourth quarter revenues in 2020  were $2.3 billion – a 300% increase to the company’s revenues in the same period in 2019.

The company owns the Tilden Mine and indefinitely idled Empire Mine in Marquette County as well as two mining operations in Minnesota.

Cliffs finalized its acquisition of steelmaker Arcelormittal USA, LLC at the end of last year.

The company purchased AK steel earlier in 2020.

The two transactions make Cliffs the largest steelmaker in North America according to company officials.

 

More Stories

Baraga County crash sends four to the hospital

4 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Bill package could lower cost of healthcare

9 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Tragic shooting in Luce County

15 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Former Team USA coach dies by suicide after facing 24 felony charges

26 mins ago Ronnie Das

Ten year old girl killed in Lakefield Township

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Evening Sports 2.23.21

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Baraga County crash sends four to the hospital

4 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Bill package could lower cost of healthcare

9 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Tragic shooting in Luce County

15 mins ago Lisa Bowers

2020 a “Transformative” year for Cleveland Cliffs

21 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Former Team USA coach dies by suicide after facing 24 felony charges

26 mins ago Ronnie Das