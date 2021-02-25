Tragic shooting in Luce County

Lakefield Township – A 10–year–old Lakefield township girl was allegedly murdered Tuesday. Her 14–year–old brother was arrested for the crime.

Police responded to the residence at 8 p.m. where they found the 10–year–old had been shot.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP investigators determined it was her brother who shot her, according to the release.

The boy was arrested and arraigned in 92nd District Court on Wednesday evening on one count of open murder.

He is lodged at the Sault Tribal Youth Detention Facility.

No names have been released due to the ages of the victim and suspect.