MCHD announces pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65+

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Marquette County Health Department has developed a new process to make appointments for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Monday, January 25th, people 65 and older will have an opportunity to pre-register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registering means that your name will go on a list for an appointment. Every week, the MCHD receives notifications from the State as to how many vaccines will be allocated to Marquette County. Once they are received, the pre-registration list will be used to call individuals and schedule vaccine appointments.

Individuals will be able to pre-register one of two ways; online, or by phone. The online portal will open at 10 a.m. ET Monday, January 25th, and will stay open until further notice. Phone lines will also open at that time, and will be staffed from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The MCHD has significantly increased phone system capacity and personnel to staff the phone lines. It is important for the public to know that initially, the phone traffic will overload call capacity. However, by allowing ongoing pre-registration access to the public, people will be assured to get their name on a list.

When the MCHD receives notification regarding the allocation, staff will begin calling people from the list on a first-come, first-served basis to schedule their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. The MCHD wants to assure the public that online pre-registration individuals will not have an advantage over those people who register by phone.

It is important to only register once. If you register multiple times, your reservation will be overwritten, and this may delay scheduling.

Go to mqthealth.org and click on the pre-registration link, or by calling (906) 475-7847.