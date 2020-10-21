The Weird Indoor Bike Race goes virtual

ISHPEMING — The weird indoor bike race is canceling the in–person event and converting to virtual due to COVID–19 concerns. The event will be non–competitive. If you wish to no longer participate, a response is required by October 29th or your registration fee will be donated to Start the Cycle and Ramba.

“You can still sign up anytime between now and October 29th,” said Laura MacDonald, Executive Director of Start the Cycle and Race Director for The Weird. “If you’re already signed up, go on to RunSignUp and change over to a virtual. Then decide what you want to do with your team.”

Teams that choose to compete, may pick up their shirts anytime after October 30th and have between October 30th and December 5th to complete the event.

“Get as weird as you can get. We want to see weird virtual’s, we want to see weird videos. It’s not a competition but once you submit, you can win some prizes and it’s going to be really cool,” MacDonald said.

Click here for more information on if your team opts to do the virtual event.