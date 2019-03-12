Accident in Portage Township leaves one seriously injured

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP– On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. the Houghton County Sheriff Department responded to a 2-vehicle accident on Superior Road in Portage Township.

A 1993 Chevy truck, driven by 17-year-old Trent Nordstrom of Baltic, failed to yield at an intersection at Elsie Road, when he was struck by a Bacco Construction dump truck.

The dump truck was driven by 57-year-old Tom St. Pierre of Manistique, who was unable to avoid striking Nordstrom at the intersection.

Nordstrom’s vehicle was pushed into a snowbank, which caused serious damage to the vehicle.

Nordstrom had to be extricated from the truck and transported to Portage Health Systems for treatment of serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.