Loggins, Tolvanen earn WCHA honors two weeks in a row

BLOOMINGTON – For the second straight week, seniors Troy Loggins and Atte Tolvanen have earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association weekly honors after they guided Northern Michigan University Hockey to a sweep over rival Michigan Technological University this past weekend.

Loggins notched his first career hat trick Friday night. The senior scored the first two goals to put NMU up 2-0 in the first period. He then addd a third goal with three seconds remaining for the hat trick. On Saturday, he once again scored the first two goals to give him five goals on the weekend to lead the WCHA. He finished the series with 13 shots on goal and a +4 +/-. Loggins leads the team with 22 goals and 37 points, and is third with 15 assists. Among the WCHA, he is tied for points and is second in goals.

Tolvanen set three school records over the weekend and finished the series with a total of 78 saves and allowed just two goals. In Friday’s contest at Tech, the senior set a new school record as he posted 58 saves on the night, besting a record that stood since December of the 1984-85 season. He continued his success into Saturday when he posted 20 saves and recorded his record-breaking 13th career shutout. He also set a new NMU record as he played in his 133rd game in goal for the Wildcats. During Saturday game, he also got involved on the offense, as he notched his second assist of the season as well.

This is the 10th and 11th weekly award this year for NMU. The pair also received the recognition from the WCHA last week as well. It is the second WCHA Forward of the Week honor for Loggins this season while Tolvanen has now received five WCHA Goaltender of the Week awards for the most in the league this season.

The Wildcats swept their rival over the weekend, winning 4-2 on Friday night and then 3-0 on Saturday where the team also honored their team’s seniors.

NMU now turns their attention to the WCHA Playoffs and will host University of Alaska Fairbanks this weekend in the WCHA Quarterfinals. Friday and Saturday’s games will both begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday’s game also starting at 7 p.m. if necessary. Tickets for this weekend are available online and through the Berry Events Center Ticket Office.