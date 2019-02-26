Manistique man arrested for possession of cocaine

MANISTIQUE — At approximately 8:30 pm on February 22nd a man was arrested for a felony possession of illicit drugs. Manistique Public Safety Officers and K-9 unit arrested 42-year-old Manistique resident Gregory Alan Reed.

He was charged with a felony for the possession of cocaine during a traffic stop on Chippewa Avenue in the City of Manistique. After the initial traffic stop of Gregory Reed, the Public Safety K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle leading to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine and $1,662.00 in cash.

These items will be pursued in forfeiture proceedings by Schoolcraft County Prosecutor Timothy Noble.

Gregory Reed was immediately taken into custody and lodged at the Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department.

On February 25th, 2019, Gregory Reed appeared before the 93rd District Court of Schoolcraft County where he was formally charged with 1 count of being in possession of a controlled substance.

The 93rd District Court set bond for Gregory Reed at $25,000.00 cash or surety with 10% allowed.

Future court dates were set for March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am for a probable cause hearing with the Preliminary Examination Hearing set for March 11th, 2019 at 11:00 am.

No further information is being released at this time.