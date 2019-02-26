Marquette Climbers Co-Op hosting Clothes Swap event

MARQUETTE — Spring is just around the corner and one group is looking to help the community clean out their closets.

The Marquette Climbers Cooperative is a hosting an event called the clothing swap. This event allows members of the community to come on by their location and swap out clothes with no cost.

The idea is to swap and not purchase any clothes that may have just been gaining some dust in people’s homes. Whatever is left over after the event is done will be being donated back to the community.

“At the end of the clothing swap which will be ending at the end of the week, we will donate them to an organization on campus,” said President of Marquette Climbers Co-Op, Scott Culbert. “The organization is called Eco-Reps and they are going to use it in their clothing swap that they will have later in a month or so. Then from there they will donate what’s left to Pak Ratz which supports the women’s shelter.”

The event has been going since the 24th of February and will end on the 28th at 12 pm.

