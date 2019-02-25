Woman arrested for use of counterfeit bills in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING — The City of Ishpeming Police have arrested 39-year-old female, Devin Marie Spencer, in connection to counterfeit/movie money that was passed at the Oasis Gas Station on 1/04/19.

An investigation was started when an employee reported that a fake $100 bill had been passed in the by suspect. After in investigation was completed, it was reviewed by the Marquette County Prosecutors office.

Devin Spencer, of Ishpeming, was arrested on Friday, February 22, after a warrant had been issued for her arrest, for 1 count of counterfeiting-coins/possession of less than 5. This charge carries a maxium penalty of 10 years and/or a fine of $5000.