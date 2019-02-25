CAUTION: Blizzard conditions near Mackinac Bridge

CHIPPEWA — Blizzard conditions continue in Chippewa County Michigan making current conditions very hazardous.

M-129 from 3 Mile Rd. South to 12 Mile Rd. was closed shortly after midnight, February 25, and remains closed at this time.

I-75 was officially closed at approximately 7 a.m. from Sault Ste. Marie to M-28 due to zero visibility and multiple vehicle stuck in the roadway, including two semi-trucks.

I-75 is now open and traffic may resume on that route, M-129 is still closed

Michigan State Police, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies are working to restore normal traffic routes.