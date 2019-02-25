Forest Roberts Theatre teams up for Medieval Dinner show

Over this past weekend, the Forest Roberts Theatre teamed up with Digs Gastropub to bring some fun entertainment to audiences, straight from the 14th–Century.

On Friday and Saturday, patrons were treated to a Medieval–style dinner and show, from a full theatrical performance to live music, to benefit the local theater community.

“The event is a fundraiser for the First Nighters club, which is a group that contributes and helps out theatre at Northern and the Marquette community, and it’s all going for a great cause. We always like to do different things, but depending on how this goes we’re definitely looking at maybe doing another kind of dinner theatre in the coming years, but maybe not the same thing,” says Sophie Sam, manager of the show.

The show featured a full play written by the director, along with a singing choir, dancers, and Marquette–based band Joel & the Good Boys, playing original songs written for the show.