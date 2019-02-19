Ducks Unlimited helps conservation effort

DETROIT– Ducks Unlimited, along with various partners, have helped to save and preserve almost 1,500 acres of marshes and wetland habitats across the state of Michigan in 2018.

Over $3 million was put towards the conservation effort, greatly improving the wildlife habitats in 9 different sights in 2018.

Among the partners assisting in the cause were the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Six Rivers Land Conservancy, and others.

This adds to Ducks Unlimited’s already extensive track record in the state; the company has helped protect and improve almost 84,000 wetland acres across Michigan in the past 30 years.

For more information on Ducks Unlimited’s future conservation projects in Michigan, visit www.ducks.org/Michigan.