Former nurse sentenced in drug tampering case

GRAND RAPIDS– A former home health nurse has been sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for drug tampering.

Kristie Ann Mollohan, 42, pleaded guilty in May of 2018 to two counts of drug tampering, involving liquid diazepam, or Valium, which is a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Mollohan, who worked for a home health company, admitted in August of 2016 to stealing Valium from three patients who were disabled, and required 24-hour care.

The three patients relied on the Valium to repress life-threatening seizure activity, and one of them ended up having a life-threatening seizure as a result of the tampering.

Mollohan reportedly replaced the Valium she stole with a saline solution, diluting the medication 90-99%.

Once Mollohan is released, she will be subjected to a 2-year term of supervision, as ordered by the presiding judge.