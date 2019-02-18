Whitmer, Gilchrist host Winter Warm-Up

MARQUETTE — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist finished off their Upper Peninsula visit on Saturday with a meet and greet in Marquette. The Winter Warm–Up was held at the Children’s Museum, where around 500 people were expected to attend. In addition to getting out of the cold weather and warming up, refreshments and special activities were available for attendees of all ages.

The visit included many stops around the area over the weekend, including a stop at Northern Michigan University, and Governor Whitmer says they’ll take what they’ve learned here with them back to Lansing.

“I just think there’s so many exciting things happening here in Marquette, whether it’s on NMU’s campus or some of the great economic development that is happening,” said Governor Whitmer. “I think this is just a spectacular time of year to celebrate the UP. Most people don’t think to go north in February, you know, but this is one of the best times of the year.”

Attendees lined up for a chance to meet and have a picture taken with the Governor and Lieutenant Governor. In a special press meeting, the Governor also answered questions from 8–18 Media, a program through the Children’s Museum which teaches children about journalism and media.

As for the Lieutenant Governor, he says the Yoopers are what he will be thinking about when he gets back to work in the capitol.

“I’m going to be impacted the most deeply by all the stories we’re hearing from everyone here in Marquette,” Lt. Gov. Gilchrist said. “People have come from all over the UP to join us, and we want to make sure we’re working on a relationship with all of them.”

Attendees were asked to bring a new or gently used book with them to the museum to be donated to a Michigan child in need.