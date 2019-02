GLADSTONE– The Gladstone Volunteer Firefighters are asking the public to help in clearing ice and snow around fire hydrants.

The firefighters need to access the hydrants in case of a fire, and ice and snow hinders their ability to do so.

They urge residents to keep snow and ice at least 3 feet away from the hydrant nearest to their residence.

For any questions or concerns, contact the Gladstone Public Safety Department at 428-3131.