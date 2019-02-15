Love and Anti-Love Drag show playing in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE — Well, it’s the day after Valentine’s Day but love is still in the air, especially in Negaunee.

The Historic Vista Theater is hosting a Love and Anti–Love Drag show.

Friday night’s show was a continuing celebration of Valentine’s day for the hopeless romantics

But the fun isn’t over; on Saturday, February 16, there will be the Anti–Love Drag show.

“For the Anti–Love show it’s going to be just the opposite. Those break–up songs and those ‘Oh, I hate you’ kind of songs. I don’t think we have any musical [songs] in that one, but we do have the top 40’s and some alternative pieces that will be performed” said Aidan Pietila, who is playing Missionary Mary in the show.

People are able to come out and watch some anti–love hits along with enjoying a drag show.

Tickets are available at the door.

Adults are $10 and students, including college students, are $5.