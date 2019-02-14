Three vehicle crash in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN — Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain, responded to a three-vehicle personal injury crash on February 14, at approximately 12:40 p.m.

The crash happened Highway US-2 at Summit Road in Norway Township.

After investigation it was determined that a vehicle, operated by Dennis Saint Vincent, 65, entered onto US-2 from Summit Road into the path of an eastbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle was operated by Teddy Gurgall, 84, of Hermansville.

Gurgall was unable to avoid striking Saint Vincent’s vehicle.

The collision of the two vehicles sent Gurgall’s vehicle into a third stationary vehicle, operated by Nancy Raiche, a 66-year-old Iron Mountain woman.

She was stopped at Main St. and Highway US-2.

Raiche was transported by North Alert EMS to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, North Alert EMS, and Norway Fire Department.