NMU statement to Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

MARQUETTE — NMU received the complaint February 13, 2019 and is being reviewed by legal counsel.
As a practice, NMU will not comment concerning details of pending litigation or personnel matters. NMU officials did recently attend a conciliation meeting with an EEOC mediator seeking to resolve the fair employment complaint.
The complainants disregarded the EEOC suggested parameters for a possible settlement and thus no agreement was made and the process continues. NMU hopes to work towards a resolution in a timely manner.
Faculty salaries are dependent upon credentials, degrees, teaching area, and research and are based upon negotiated formulas with the faculty union. NMU officials comply with the collective bargaining agreement.