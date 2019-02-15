NMU statement to Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

MARQUETTE — NMU received the complaint February 13, 2019 and is being reviewed by legal counsel.

As a practice, NMU will not comment concerning details of pending litigation or personnel matters. NMU officials did recently attend a conciliation meeting with an EEOC mediator seeking to resolve the fair employment complaint.

The complainants disregarded the EEOC suggested parameters for a possible settlement and thus no agreement was made and the process continues. NMU hopes to work towards a resolution in a timely manner.