Public help needed for Ishpeming Police Department

ISHPEMING — The Ishpeming Police Department is currently investigating an assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The assault took place in the area of First Street near Division Street on February 6 around 4 p.m.

The police department have been unable to identify the this witness and are looking to the public for assistance.

The witness has a possible first name of Matt or Mike and was driving a black or dark colored sedan.

If anyone recognizes the witness or the sedan, they are asked to contact the Ishpeming Police Department

If you call the police department and do not get a response they are asking people to contact central dispatch.

The Ishpeming Police Department’s number is 906–486–4416.

Central dispatch’s number is 906–475–9912.