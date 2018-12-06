Crash on M-95 results in death of Ishpeming man

UPDATE — The 21-year-old Ishpeming man died due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Michigan State Police.

The crash is still under investigation and once completed will be forwarded to the Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office.

SAGOLA TWP. — Three people were sent to hospitals on Sunday night as the result of a head-on crash on M-95.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:46 p.m. December 2, near the Marquette-Dickinson County line.

According to police, a 66-year-old Channing man was driving south when he lost control and crossed the center line.

His vehicle hit a northbound vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man from Ishpeming with a 21-year-old woman from Republic as a passenger.

Police say both people who were in the northbound vehicle were taken to UPHS-Marquette.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say alcohol and weather conditions were factors in the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

Their current conditions as of Monday are not available.

Assisting at the scene were Dickinson County Sheriff Department, Star Ambulance, Beacon Ambulance, and Sagola Fire & Rescue.