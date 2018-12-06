One killed in Baraga Township head-on crash

BARAGA COUNTY — The Baraga County Sheriff’s Department says one person was killed and another injured in a head-on crash this morning on US-41.

It happened just north of Menge Creek Road in Baraga Township just before 6 a.m. and is still under investigation. Police say a southbound 2012 Toyota SUV operated by Lisa Zasadnyj, 37, of L’Anse was struck head-on by a northbound 2006 Nissan van driven by James Turriff, 31, of L’Anse.