One killed in Baraga Township head-on crash

BARAGA COUNTY — The Baraga County Sheriff’s Department says one person was killed and another injured in a head-on crash this morning on US-41.
It happened just north of Menge Creek Road in Baraga Township just before 6 a.m. and is still under investigation. Police say a southbound 2012 Toyota SUV operated by Lisa Zasadnyj, 37, of L’Anse was struck head-on by a northbound 2006 Nissan van driven by James Turriff, 31, of L’Anse.
Zasadnyj was transported from the scene by Bay Ambulance and taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital. Turriff was pronounced dead at the scene. At least one lane of US-41 between L’Anse and Baraga was closed to traffic for most of the morning, with the highway fully reopening just before 11 a.m.