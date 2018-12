DELTA COUNTY — Two Delta County recounts will be held on Thursday December 6th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gladstone City Hall.

The purpose of the recount of the ballots come from the November 6th General Election for Fairbanks, Garden, Nahma and Inwood Townships for the Big Bay de Noc School District Sinking Fund Millage Proposal.

The vote ended in a 617 yes to a 617 no tie vote.

The Fairbanks Township Supervisor race for which Ron Collins received 101 votes and Dan Dalgord received 97 votes..