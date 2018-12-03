Marquette law enforcement gives kids a chance to Shop with a Cop

MARQUETTE — This past weekend 50 foster children from Marquette County got a shopping trip of a lifetime, courtesy of the Marquette County Law Enforcement and Walmart.

It was the 10th annual Shop With a Cop event, where 50 children received a $100 WalMart gift card to spend on holiday gifts for their families.

This event isn’t just for the children, the officers love it too.

This program was established to provide a positive bonding experience for the children and local law enforcement.

“I enjoy doing it; it’s the police relationship with kids. It takes the bite out of the negativity that police do get in at points. It is fun to go with the kids and connect with them and have a good time,” said Tim Forslund, Patrol.

The event ended with lunch being provided for the children and officers thanks to McDonalds of Marquette and Ishpeming.

The officer say they hope to continue this event year after year.