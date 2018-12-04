Beacon House team moves to new office space

MARQUETTE — The Beacon House fundraising and administrative team has new office space, thanks to the generosity of the Upper Peninsula Medical Center Shareholders.

The move was necessary due to the anticipated sale of the Beacon House, expected to be finalized in December. The sale is not yet final, but indications look good for the pending transaction.

The staff’s first full day in their new offices, which are located in Suite 204 just off of the Fair Avenue entrance near the Internal Medicine office, happened this past Monday.

