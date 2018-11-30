Friendly competition held for Salvation Army

MARQUETTE — The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department had a friendly competition to raise money for The Salvation Army in Marquette.

Troopers and officers collected money at the entrance of the Marquette Walmart on behalf of the Salvation Army from 3-6 PM. All monies raised will stay in the Marquette community and will be used to fund the Salvation Army food pantries, Christmas toy giveaway, lunch programs, and casework and assistance programs that run throughout the year.

“This is an incredible day for us,” said Salvation Armies, Cpt. Doug Winters. “We’ve got the Marquette County sheriffs ringing against the State Police. So Sheriff Greg is here along with Under-Sheriff Dan ringing on this end of WalMart. While down at the other end we’ve got the State Police and so it’s an exciting contest and very fun contest. But it is all for a good cause to raise money for the Salvation Army.”

