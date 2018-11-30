National Influenza Vaccination Week reminds public of the flu

MARQUETTE — As part of National Influenza Vaccination Week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michigan residents that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine.

Flu is a contagious respiratory disease caused by different strains of the influenza virus and can result in mild to severe illness.

Despite the fact numerous influenza hospitalizations and deaths are reported each year, last year only 39.5 percent of Michiganders reported receiving a flu shot, below the national rate of 41.7 percent.

Typically, those most severely affected by the flu are children younger than 5 years old, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and those over 65 years old.