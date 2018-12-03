Downtown Negaunee hosted holiday event called Tinseltown

NEGAUNEE — Over the weekend, Negaunee’s downtown hosted a holiday event called Tinseltown.

It is a community filled event where families were able to come out and visit different stores throughout the downtown area. There were events going on throughout the night such as, the Christmas Parade, live bands and even the chance to talk to Santa Claus.

The Tinseltown coordinators even worked closely with some other organizations to help out less fortunate members of the community.

“We decided to Tinseltwon and this is our 6th year in doing so,” said Event Coordinator of Tinseltown, Mary Hanna Ockerman. “We collaborated with the Iron Town Association for the holiday parade and such. We also collaborated with the Salvation Army this year and we are doing a non-perishable food and an unwrapped toy drive as well. We have a big sleigh and bell ringers and we were trying to collect to give towards the families in need.”

The event also had a prize if anyone was able to collect the Tinseltown Passport signatures.

After collecting all 17 signatures customers were able to put the passport into Santa’s Mailbox, they then were able to win a gift basket with items from every business within Tinseltown.