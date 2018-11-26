St. Vincent DePaul partnering with Thrivent for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE — The Marquette St. Vincent DePaul store has partnered with the Thrivent Financial for Giving Tuesday this year.

This is the first time St. Vincent DePaul has participated in Giving Tuesday.

All the donations will go to their Christmas program where kids from ages 14 and under get to pick out toys for those who need a little extra joy.

Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for the community to participate in helping families have a jolly Christmas.

“The U.P. is very special and they look out for one another. Nobody wants a child to go without; no parent wants to be the one who can’t give their child something. In the mystery of Santa, gifts and Elves, all of these things are part of what makes this December so special,” said Laurie Schmit, Executive Director.

They will be accepting donations from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the St. Vincent DePaul Store starting tomorrow.

There will be Christmas music, cookies, refreshments and even ornament decorating for everyone who lends a helping hand.