Black Friday: What to expect over the weekend

MARQUETTE — After waiting in line for some of the best Black Friday deals, the day is coming to an end.

But, the weekend of spending is just beginning.

Aside from Best Buy and Wal-Mart having deals, small businesses in Marquette County are participating in Black Friday but they will keep their sales going for Small Business Saturday.

“This year, we’re doing some new things for Black Friday which is kind-of exciting. We’ve been pretty steady and pretty busy” said Revisions Design Studio Manager, Elizabeth Hall. “We’ve participated for Small Business Saturday for the last few years that we’ve been open mainly to honor the customers that are here all of the time throughout the rest of the year with some good deals and little sales to honor them with the things that they’re normally buying. And give them an opportunity to shop for their families and friends.”

And if that wasn’t enough for you, there will certainly be deals online for Cyber Monday.

We have some safety tips for those of you shopping over the weekend and a list of some of the businesses participating in Small Business Saturday are available below.

Mall shopping tips:

Avoid shopping alone. Use the buddy system whenever possible

Park in well-lit, well-trafficked areas. Always lock your vehicle.

Have your keys in hand before exiting the shopping area and returning to your vehicle.

Do not keep packages in plain view in your vehicle; keep packages in the truck of your car or cover it with a blanket.

Carry your purse close to your body. If at all possible, do not bring a purse.

Keep your wallet in front or zipped pocket.

Do not carry large amounts of cash. Bring just one credit or debit card.

Do not count cash in open areas.

Online shopping tips:

Shop on trusted sites.

Only use secure websites. For example; https at the beginning of URL.

Protect your personal information.

Businesses participating in Small Business Saturday: