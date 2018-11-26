Iron Mountain man arraigned after firing a shotgun while intoxicated

IRON MOUNTAIN — On Wednesday, November 21 around 11:45 P.M. The Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched to the Park Ridge Trailer Park for an intoxicated man who had discharged a shotgun several times and left the area in a passenger car.

It was reported that the subject was still armed with the shotgun when he left the area.

Ten minutes later, the suspect’s vehicle was located on Olso Avenue.

A traffic stop was conducted and the shotgun was recovered as a result of the stop.

40–year–old, Christopher Anderson of Iron Mountain was taken into custody on numerous criminal charges.

He was lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center.

Anderson has been charged with Assault with intent to Murder, Felony Firearms Discharge in or at a building, Felony Firearms Discharge from a Vehicle, Felony Firearms Weapons, Operating while Intoxicated, and Habitual Offender 3rd Offense.

Anderson’s bond has been set at $750,000 cash/surety and he will be back in court for a preliminary exam on December 17th.

The Iron Mountain Police Department were assisted on scene by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, the Kingsford Public Safety Department and the Michigan State Police.