Multiple agenda items approved in Marquette City Commission meeting

MARQUETTE — On Monday night the City Commission voted on and approved multiple agenda items and appointed two member to the board.

One of the item on the agenda was the City of Marquette Corrosion Control Improvement Evaluation, which has to do with the lead that showed up in the water after testing.

“The action tonight was to have a professional service look at how we’re treating our water and how we’re protecting it against led or protecting the community from lead contaminants and things like that” said Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli. “Hopefully when this study is done we’ll have a better idea of how to treat our water.

Other agenda items that were approved were the Superior Watershed Partnership, the Capital Improvement Plan and Budget, and The Presque Isle Marina Phase 3 Grant.