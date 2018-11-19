Three vehicle accident happened in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TWP. — A 3 vehicle accident happened in Chocolay Township on Monday morning.

A vehicle equipped with a plow was traveling north on US 41 near Surrey Lane.

It was reported that the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a south bound vehicle causing the driver to lose control.

The south bound vehicle entered the north bound land and had a collision with a third vehicle traveling north bound.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported to the UPHS Emergency Department for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It is believed that weather conditions is a contributing factor for the crash.

No citations were issues.