Three vehicle accident happened in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TWP. — A 3 vehicle accident happened in Chocolay Township on Monday morning.
A vehicle equipped with a plow was traveling north on US 41 near Surrey Lane.
It was reported that the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a south bound vehicle causing the driver to lose control.
The south bound vehicle entered the north bound land and had a collision with a third vehicle traveling north bound.
The driver of the third vehicle was transported to the UPHS Emergency Department for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
It is believed that weather conditions is a contributing factor for the crash.
No citations were issues.