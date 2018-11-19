Fatal gun accident in Ontonagon County

MASS CITY — On Friday, at 3:08 p.m. an Ontonagon County Sheriff’s deputy responded to possible shooting accident in Mass City.

An investigation revealed a 13–year–old–boy and a 16–year–old boy were at the 13–year–old’s residence when the 13–year–old was loading a rifle and the weapon fired striking the 16–year–old in the back.

A 14–year–old boy that was at the residence called 911.

The victim was transported to Ontonagon Aspirus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff Office was assisted by Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Officers, a U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement officer and Michigan Sheriff Association Victims Services Unit.

The accident was not considered a hunting accident as they were not in the act of hunting at the time.