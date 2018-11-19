Marquette Mountain gives away helmets to ensure young rider safety

MARQUETTE — As the start of ski season is right around the corner, Marquette Mountain kicked it off with their annual Helmet Head Project.

On Sunday, Marquette Mountain gave away 150 helmets to children in the community and also educated kids on the benefits of wearing a properly fitted helmet.

Children who also got helmets, registered to join the Helmet Head Club.

Although the snow may be pretty and white, Marquette Mountain’s main focus is to educate kids and families that snow can still be dangerous.

“When you bump your head concussions can easily happen. A helmet is a protection and not an insurance policy. If you bump your head while skiing or riding, that you’ll have a less server or no affects from the fall,” said Jim Grundstrom, Ski Patrol Director.

The event was sponsored by Upper Peninsula Health Plan, Eagle Mine and Upper Peninsula Health Systems of Marquette.

Marquette Mountain is hoping to open their doors on Friday, November 23rd for the start of the season.