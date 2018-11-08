Accident sends two people to hospital

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 W. and County Road 478 in Ely Township.

A black 2016, Ford Focus, driven by a 52 year old Iron Mountain woman, failed to yield to eastbound traffic on US 41.

The driver turned southbound off of U.S. 41 onto CR 478. A tan 1998, Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a 25 year old Ishpeming woman, was traveling east and struck the Ford Focus. This resulted in heavy and disabling damage to both vehicles.

There were four occupants in the Chevy Blazer, three of which were children. There were two occupants in the Ford Focus, with one child. Two occupants were taken to U.P. Health System – Marquette for minor injuries and are in stable condition.

The 52 year old Iron Mountain woman was cited for failure to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

Eastbound traffic on U.S. 41 was re-directed onto CR 478 to CR 496 and westbound traffic was re-directed onto CR 496 to U.S. 41 for roughly 45 minutes while the scene was investigated and cleared by the crews assisting at the scene.

Assisting at the scene was the State Police, Ishpeming Township Fire Department and EMS among others.