Businesses, DDA meet with firm to re-brand downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE — Every once in a while, an organization or a city can decide that it’s time to change things up a bit.

Local business representatives have been meeting with a planning firm to develop a new brand identity for the city of Marquette. Tuesday morning, businesses were asked to share characteristics and assets of downtown Marquette, so that they could help develop a new identity.

The new brand will be more than just a logo. The idea is to create a more cohesive downtown experience.

“This particular process this week is extremely intense, said Partner at Arnett Muldrow and Associates, Ben Muldrow. “We will have a day of input today, and then we will literally move into production mode tomorrow. We will be creating all of the recommendations for graphic identity, messaging systems, all the way out to signage, banners, advertising, and social media recommendations.”

Arnett Muldrow and Associates has worked on 17 other branding projects in the state of Michigan.