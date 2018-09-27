Munising man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, faces life

MUNISING — A Munising man faces up to life in prison after being convicted Wednesday of first–degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13.

After a three–day trial in Alger County Circuit Court, a jury found 36–year–old Teddy William Brown, Jr. guilty of six felony charges, including CSC in the first and second degrees with a person under 13. Court records show the crime was committed between 2008 and 2015. First–degree CSC carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Brown was also convicted of gross indecency, distributing sexually explicit matter to a child, using a computer to commit gross indecency and using a computer to commit distributing sexually explicit matter to a child. Court records show the crime was committed between July and August 2017.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m.