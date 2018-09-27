3rd Annual 5k Run 4 Lakeview happening this weekend

MARQUETTE — Get your running shoes out, The 3rd Annual 5K Run4Lakeview will be happening this weekend.

The 5K is sponsored by OBGYN Associates of Marquette and Queen City Running.

The race will be raising money for the Marquette Junior Hockey Financial Assistance program, which makes hockey affordable for disadvantaged families or families going through financial hardship.

The main goal for them is to get more kids out on the ice.

“I was talking to a family member, not a family member a friend, and she said her kid couldn’t play hockey because they couldn’t afford it. Maybe next year she said, I heard that and it made me sad, he should be able to play hockey. It’s a lot of work or whatever, but the reward is definitely big. When I saw that kind get on the ice for the first time, he was all just smiles and it felt good,” said Mark Janofski, Race Director.

All money raised for the event will go directly into the fund.

The race starts at 11:00 A.M. at Lakeview Arena.

