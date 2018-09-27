Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Specialty Clinic opening at GLRC

NEGAUNEE — Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) announces the opening of their Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Specialty Clinic.

These services are to help address the unmet need for psychiatric and specialty mental health services for children and families.

Psychiatric services will be provided weekly beginning October 4, 2018 at the GLRC Adolescent Services Center in Negaunee.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of our children and adolescent Psychiatric Specialty Clinic. Great Lakes recognizes the unmet need throughout our community for psychiatric services and specialty mental health services for children” said Children’s Services Director, Jamie Dieterle. “The ability to provide this need will be a great resource to our communities, children and families.”

GLRC believes that effectively addressing mental health issues requires access to a full spectrum of services including psychiatric care, specialty assessment and treatment services.

These services will be provided by clinicians specially trained in trauma, childhood development, and family systems.

The target population for services includes children and adolescents dealing with moderate to severe mental health issues that require the care of a licensed psychiatrist that cannot access these services through another system of care.

Under the direction of Dr. Steven Klamerus, the specialty clinic will host a full spectrum of services designed for the treatment of youth between the ages of 5 and 18 including:

Psychiatric Evaluations

Medication Management

Psychiatrist Consultations

Coordinated Therapy Services with Specialty Trained Clinicians including:

Parent Education

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavior Therapy

Individual/Play Therapy

Family Therapy

Collaboration with community providers and coordination of care

Family Systems Approach Services are available at the Adolescent Services Center, 104 Malton Road, Negaunee.

GLRC accepts many insurance plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Magellen, Tri-Care, and UPHP.

Referral for services can be made directly to the Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Specialty Clinic by calling (906) 228-4692. General questions regarding services can be directed to Jamie Dieterle, Children’s Services Director, at (906) 228-4692, ext. 2402