Keeping it local for National Coffee Day

MARQUETTE — That’s the sound that gets us out of bed in the morning. Saturday isn’t just any other day for coffee lovers, its National Coffee Day.

“National coffee day means bring a friend, get out celebrate coffee, celebrate community, celebrate friends. Put your phone down and have a cup of coffee,” said Mandy Anglen, General Manager of Contrast Coffee.

When you wake up with a nice hot cup of joe, you can start the day off right knowing you’ve helped organizations around the world.

“We will be doing a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. With the upcoming season we thought it be really cool to help them as we get into the colder seasons and everything for that. We will doing the fundraiser from open to close, tomorrow on Saturday. Every 50 cents for every drink that we make will go towards habitat for humanity. Our bosses Mark and Melissa will match the price of whatever we raise,” said, Katherine Marsh, Manager at Cruise n Coffee.

Each coffee shop is featuring their own special flare to celebrate the day

“We’re going to be running a 10% off lattes, which is great. If you buy a drink you get a free house coffee for a friend,” added Anglen.

Coffee shops are also debuting new items that will be featured on their specialty fall menus.

“We have our pumpkin pie drink, it’s made with a vanilla chai; it’s super good and our best seller. We also have maple nut lattes, butternut lattes and we just got our apple cider in,” Marsh added.

“We have the traditional pumpkin spice latte of course. We also have a apple chider, which is our traditional chai tea latte, which our chai is amazing we get it from Richy Tea,” Anglen added.

