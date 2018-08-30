Marquette County Road Commission announces upcoming closures

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Marquette County Road Commission, along with Payne and Dolan, will be closing County Road 545 South in West Branch Township, approximately 2.25 miles South of M-94 for the installation of a box culvert at Sheen Creek.

The closure will begin at 7am on Tuesday September 4th, and will remain in place until Friday, Septmember 7th. No traffic will be allowed to pass this crossing for the duration of the project; the signed detour route must be used.

The Marquette County Road Commission will be closing County road 478 (Black River Road) in Ely Township approximately one mile west of County Road CO on Thursday, September 6th, between the hours of 8am and 4pm for a culvert replacement.

For more information on these closures and repairs, you can contact the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.