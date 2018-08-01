Rob Robinson selected to Head the Women’s Basketball Program

ESCANABA – Bay College Director of Athletics Matt Johnson announced Rob Robinson has been named the second Head Women’s Basketball Coach in school’s history. Coach Robinson brings 24 years of collegiate coaching experience to the position.

Coach Robinson began his coaching career at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. As an assistant from 1994 through 1996 with the Men’s program, the LumberJacks had one of their most successful runs in school history. After winning 18 games in 1995, they went on to win the NAIA Regional Tournament in 1996. The following season, Coach Robinson took over the reins of the Women’s program, where he became the all-time winningest coach in school history with 131 wins from 1996 to 2003. The LumberJills would win five Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) regular season championships during that period, collecting an overall 48-6 conference record. Rob was selected as the UMAC Conference Coach of the Year five times during that period, and his teams made two NAIA National Tournament appearances. His players were honored for their work during his time there as well, as five of them would be honored as NAIA Academic All-Americans. The program would produce five 1,000 point scorers during Robinson’s tenure, as well as graduating the all-time leading leaders in scoring, rebounding, and steals in school history.

In 2003 the Northland LumberJack program came calling again, and Coach Robinson took the call by taking over as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach. He spent eight seasons at the helm of the program, and once again his players found success under his tutelage. Four LumberJacks would graduate above the 1,000 point scoring plateau. The team GPA would rise as well, and in 2009 the Northland Men’s Basketball Team would turn in a 3.59 combined GPA and be awarded the UMAC Academic Basketball Team Award.

In 2012 Coach Robinson took an Assistant Men’s Basketball Coaching position at the University of Wisconsin – Stout. As the defensive coordinator for the program, Robinson was instrumental in helping the team achieve a 20-7 record and be ranked as number one in defensive field goal percentage allowed in 2012-2013.

Robinson has also been the head Men’s Golf Coach at UW-Stout since 2012. In 2015 his team went from being ranked 95th in the nation to 24th. In 2016 the team rank went from 52nd in the region, to 6th overall in the region. Four players tied or broke the school record for low round a total of eight times during his tenure, and his teams have three of the top ten single round scores in school history.

Coach Robinson attended Mount Scenario College and played basketball for four seasons during a very successful time in school history. He played in 4 National Tournaments during his college career, including a 40-10 record and a National Championship in 1991. He graduated in 1993 with recreational management and business degrees.

“I would like to thank Dr. Coleman and Matt Johnson for the opportunity to coach women’s basketball again,” said Robinson. I believe that Bay College is a growing and exciting opportunity to be a part of. My wife and I are looking forward to being a part of the community here.”

“I am extremely excited to announce Coach Rob Robinson as our new women’s basketball coach. We had an incredibly talented pool of applicants for this position, and Rob rose to the top. His resume speaks for itself. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated the ability to recruit student-athletes who can be successful in the classroom and on the court. He is well respected across the Midwest as a great tactician and he will always put his team in a position to be successful. I couldn’t be more excited than I am, it’s a great day to be a Norse!”