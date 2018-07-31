In this edition of Travel Tuesday, Kellan Buddy and Sports Director Rachel Zerbe tee off at one of the state’s newest golf courses.
Related Articles
Highlights, Local Sports, Scores & Stats, Sports Features, Uncategorized
Island Resort Championship: Round 1
Highlights, Local Sports, Scores & Stats, Uncategorized
Holmqvist gets her first career win at the Island Resort Championship
Construction / Development, Local News, Menominee County, Outdoors, Uncategorized
New U.P. golf course honors tribal tradition
Local Sports, Stories, Uncategorized