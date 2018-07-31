U.P. Regional Blood Center in critical need of donations

MARQUETTE — The U.P. Regional Blood Center is still experiencing a critical need for A–positive, A–negative, O–negative and B–negative blood types.

Although these three types are in critical need, the Blood Center will accept donations of other blood types as well.

To donate, you must be healthy, hydrated, weigh at least 110 lbs. and be at least 17 years old. You must provide a picture ID to donate, and make sure that it’s been about 8 weeks since your last blood donation.

Click HERE to check hours at your local center. If you have questions, contact the U.P. Regional Blood Center at (906) 225-4610.