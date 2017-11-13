City Commission elects new Mayor

MARQUETTE — On Monday night, the Marquette City Commission held their annual organizational meeting, with a few important items of business on the agenda.

Newly-elected Commissioner Fred Stonehouse was sworn in with re-elected Commissioners Tom Baldini and Peter Frazier. Commissioner Tom Baldini was elected Mayor of the City of Marquette, alongside Dave Campana, who will act as Mayor Pro-Tem. They also began setting their meeting schedule for the following year.

Former Commissioner, Sara Cambensy, who was recently elected to the 109th District State Representative seat, formally resigned, and the newly elected Mayor had some kind words for her.

“We wish her the best, and we are confident that her experience on this commission, with our challenging issues and the role of local government in our society, has given her practical experience in the needs and challenges of local government,” said newly elected Mayor, Tom Baldini.

The commission will decide what to do with Cambensy’s vacant seat within 60 days – whether that be appointing a commissioner, or holding another special election.