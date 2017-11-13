One arrested on OWI charge following accident

IRON RIVER TOWNSHIP — Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a personal injury crash this afternoon on US-2.

Iron County Central Dispatch received a call of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of US-2 and Gibbs City Road in Iron River Township. A Watersmeet woman driving a Ford Fusion was travelling westbound on US-2 when it was struck by a Ford F-250 driven by an Iron River man exiting his driveway.

The jaws of life were called to extract the female driver. She was transported by Aspirus EMS to the Iron River Hospital and then was airlifted to Wausau Aspirus for treatment of her injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver was arrested by deputies and lodged on suspected operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Iron County deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Troopers, the Iron River Police Department, Iron County Search and Rescue, West Iron Fire and Aspirus EMS.