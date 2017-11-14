GINCC Holiday Punch Cards are back

ISHPEMING — Saving those receipts this holiday season may win you a prize if you’re shopping with local businesses.

The Greater Ishpeming–Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring their Holiday Punch Cards to reward customers for shopping local. Any purchase community members have made at a chamber member business is eligible, as long as you bring the receipts to the GINCC.

Each $50 spent will enter people into a drawing for one of several prizes. There is a limit, however.

“If you make one purchase that is more than $500, we’re just going to count the $500,” said Kelsey Reyes GINCC Executive Director. “So, say you go and purchase a car at Fox Negaunee and it’s $24,000, we’re only going to count $500 of that just to prevent you from getting an insane amount of entries.”

Donations to organizations that are members, such as UPAWS or the Ishpeming Area Historical Society, can count toward entries as well, as long as some sort of receipt is obtained.

The Holiday Punch Card is free for everyone. All purchases made between November 1st and December 20th are valid for entry, as long as they are brought to the Chamber office by 5:00 p.m. on December 20th. Winners will be drawn the morning of December 21st.

For more information on the Holiday Punch Cards, click HERE. To see a list of participating businesses, click HERE.