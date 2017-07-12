County board to discuss possible jail millage proposal

HOUGHTON — Voters in Houghton County could have another millage proposal to vote on this fall for renovations to the county jail.

The county board of commissioners is considering a millage to address the overcrowding issues at the facility. Commissioner Tim Palosaari suggested two different millages that would give the county $4-5 million for an addition to the jail.

The jail population has been at or above maximum capacity for much of the year. In the past, efforts to build a new jail have been shot down by voters.

The board is holding a special meeting July 26th at 12:00 p.m. to discuss the millage. The deadline to submit ballot proposals to make the November election is next month.