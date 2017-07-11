Local brewery’s proposed expansion approved

MARQUETTE–Known as a hot-spot in Marquette, Black Rocks Brewery recently applied for an expansion to their outdoor seating area, to allow more customers to enjoy the atmosphere.

On Tuesday, a public hearing was held at the Marquette City Hall to discuss the logistics of the proposed expansion. Members of the public had opportunities to voice their concerns, and to make suggestions to the company representatives that were present.

One of the concerns raised by residents was noise issues regarding food truck generators in their parking area. Black Rocks agreed to look into the issue, and to consider any necessary changes.

The expansion was later approved unanimously by the council.