WWI, National Doughnut Month celebrated

HANCOCK — June is National Doughnut Month and over the weekend, the Salvation Army threw a celebration to honor the treat, along with two more centennial anniversaries.

This year marks the 100th celebration of the Salvation Army’s creation of the doughnut and the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering World War I. The celebration kicked off with women dressed as WWI Doughnut Girls handing out the celebrated treat.

People then participated in a doughnut decorating contest, a silent auction and a doughnut eating contest. The guest of honor, Susan McLean, who served as a Doughnut Girl in World War II, turned 100 years old this month.

A presentation about McLeans’s experience as a Doughnut Girl was given and the crowd was taught about how and why the doughnut was created. And, of course, there was a never ending supply of doughnuts.